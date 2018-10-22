Many of New York’s Tiniest Towns Lie Near Central New York

Mention New York and most people think big--Manhattan, the Empire State, the Big Apple, the bright lights of Broadway, etc. But, New York state has some incredibly small towns in between the Manhattans and the Buffalos.

In fact, nine of the tiniest towns in the state are within a stone's throw of the Mohawk Valley . One town in Cattaraugus County near Buffalo remains the smallest in New York. Red House, New York had 34 residents in 2017, down from 38 in the 2010 census. (It's also where former Colgate University and Oakland Raiders' running back Marv Hubbard was born, raised and lived.)

Here are the smallest towns in New York state which are closest to Central New York and where they rank among New York's tiniest:

48. Fabius, Onondaga County (population 338)

41. Cold Brook, Herkimer County (311)

40. Inlet, Hamilton County (310)

37. Speculator, Hamilton County (302)

28. Madison, Madison County (287)

26. Barneveld, Oneida County (279)

8. Benson, Hamilton County (177)

3. Morehouse, Hamilton County (78)

1. Red House, Cattaraugus County (34)

The town of Morrisville in Madison County (population 1735) is also notable, because it recorded the largest recent decrease in New York state, dropping 19.79% since 2010.

Would you like to live in this small of a town? What do you think the advantages and disadvantages would be?