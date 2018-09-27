Major Change Made To All New York Mcdonald’s Burgers

If you're a fan of McDonald's burgers, you may now notice a change to them. McDonald's announced they are removing artificial preservatives, artificial flavors and artificial colors from their classic burgers.

McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski announced the change as a significant stride in the companies quality of their food:

“We know quality choices are important to our customers, and this latest positive change to our classic burgers demonstrates our committed journey to leading with the customer and building a better McDonald’s.”"

WRRV reports the change will impact every classic burger sold, which includes the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Big Mac.

“We understand that now more than ever, people care about their food – where it comes from, what goes into it and how it is prepared – and we are committed to make changes to our menu our guests feel good about,” McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in a press release.

McDonald's has even removed artificial preservatives from McDonald’s real American Cheese, Big Mac Special Sauce, the regular bun, the Quarter Pounder bun and the Big Mac Bun.