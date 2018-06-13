Major Arena Soccer League Coming To Utica

The Major Arena Soccer League is coming to Utica.

MASL Commissioner Joshua Schaub made the announcement today at the 72 Tavern and Grill.

"This is a positive step for arena soccer and for the MASL. Utica fans are passionate about their hometown teams and General Manager Tommy Tanner has put together a competitive and exciting product that fans from the entire region will support. If they like hockey, they’ll love arena soccer. I am excited about what Robert Esche and his team can do with Utica City and how that will propel the league forward," said Schaub.

Utica City FC will begin play in the 2018-19 season and will call the Adirondack Bank Center home. The 24 game season runs from December through March and will include 12 home games.

Utica City FC will join 17 other teams from across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Season tickets will be available starting on Thursday at noon at the Adirondack Bank Center box office or at at empirestatetix.com.