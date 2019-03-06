Majestic Tall Ships Return to Upstate New York This Summer

A fleet of twelve tall ships will make their way to Upstate New York this summer - and you can even board them.

The ships will sail across Canada and the United States, racing through the Great Lakes. They are expected to arrive in Buffalo, NY between July 4 and July 7, marking their first appearance at the Port of Buffalo.

Credit: Tall Ships America/Port of Buffalo

The festival at the Port of Buffalo includes "weekend of family fun, filled with live entertainment, historical exhibits, food and beverages, and much more." According to New York Upstate , you can purchase tickets to board the ships: tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets are available online at portofcallbuffalo.org and at participating Wegmans locations.

The ships have either 2 or 3 masts. You can learn more about the participating ships at TallShipsChallenge.com .

[H/T NewYorkUpstate.com]