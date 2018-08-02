Lynyrd Skynyrd to Release ‘Live in Atlantic City’

Lynyrd Skynyrd are currently saying goodbye to the road, but those who'll miss the Southern rock heroes will have a souvenir to remember them when the band's Live in Atlantic City arrives on Sept. 21.

The set documents Skynyrd's June 23, 2006, concert at the Decades Rock Arena, a television studio and performance space inside the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, N.J., and broadcast as part of VH1 Classic's Decades Rock Live! series that year. The concept behind the series was to bring rock stars together with artists they've influenced.

On that night, Lynyrd Skynyrd were joined by 3 Doors Down ("That Smell," "Saturday Night Special" and the alternative band's hit "Kryptonite"), Hank Williams Jr. ("Down South Jukin'" and Williams' "Born to Boogie") and American Idol runner-up Bo Bice ("Gimme Back My Bullets" and Bice's "The Real Thing"). All of the acts also performed "Sweet Home Alabama" together near the end of the show.

Live in Atlantic City will be available as a CD/Blu-ray Digipak (with the first run being sold with a fake leather cover), two-LP vinyl set, DVD, Blu-ray and digital download. The home video version adds a bonus featurette called Lynyrd Skynyrd Confidential .

The next date on Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour is tomorrow night at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. They have dates booked through Dec. 8 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. You can see their complete calendar here and the track listing for Live in Atlantic City below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, 'Live in Atlantic City' Track Listing

1. "Workin' For MCA"

2. "Red White and Blue (Love It Or Leave)"

3. "Gimme Three Steps"

4. "The Real Thing"

5. "Gimme Back My Bullets"

6. "Down South Jukin’"

7. "Born to Boogie"

8. "That Smell"

9. "Kryptonite"

10. "Saturday Night Special"

11. "Call Me the Breeze"

12. "Sweet Home Alabama"

13. "Free Bird"