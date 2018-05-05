Lynyrd Skynyrd, one of rock's ultimate road warriors, began their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour last night (May 4) at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla. You can see photos and videos from the evening below.

The tour continues tonight at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla. From there, they'll criss-cross the continent before returning to Florida for one last show on Sept. 2 at EverBank Field in their hometown of Jacksonville. You can see all the dates here.

Guitarist Gary Rossington, the sole remaining original member of the group, recently revealed that the numerous issues with his heart in recent years are largely the reason why they're calling it quits. "That's why I was calling it a farewell tour: I don't know if I'll be here," he said. "I don't want to just say, 'Well, we're never going to end,' because I don't want to die and then it end that way – which is a heavy thing to talk about, but I have to."

The band recently premiered a documentary, If I Leave Here Tomorrow, at SXSW two months ago. Rossington admitted that seeing their numerous triumphs and tragedies on the screen was an emotional experience. "I see all the memories and they’re alive; they’re like jumping beans in my brain. It’s weird," he said. "I won’t be shy to say I cried a few times — you can’t not, if you were part of it, you know? My daughters were all crying. They made me cry: ‘You never told us about this stuff, Daddy!’"

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Fla., May 4, 2018 Set List

1. "Skynyrd Nation"

2. "What's Your Name"

3. "Travelin' Man"

4. "That Smell"

5. "I Know a Little"

6. "Whiskey Rock-A-Roller"

7. "Saturday Night Special"

8. "The Ballad of Curtis Loew"

9. "Tuesday's Gone"

10. "Don't Ask Me No Questions"

11. "Simple Man"

12. "Double Trouble"

13. "Gimme Three Steps"

14. "Call Me the Breeze"

15. "Sweet Home Alabama"

Encore

16. "Free Bird"

