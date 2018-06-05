Lynyrd Skynyrd Extend Farewell Tour

The slate of 21 additional dates starts with a Sept. 22 performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where the band will appear on a bill with Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Jason Aldean and others.

"This farewell tour has already been the perfect end to an incredible run and we are not even halfway through the tour yet,” says Gary Rossington, guitarist and sole remaining original member. “There is still lots of road to go and lots of fans to see one last time.”

This might come as something of a surprise for ticket holders for the band’s Sept. 2 show at EverBank Field in their hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., which since the tour’s inception had been billed as their last-ever concert.

Tickets for the second leg of 2018 shows go on sale to the general public starting June 15 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com. The farewell tour will continue to take the band across the country through the remainder of this year. Additional dates extending into 2019 will be announced soon.

You can see a list of the new dates, as well as the previously announced shows, below.

New Lynyrd Skynyrd Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Dates

September 22 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

September 28 – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, Rogers, Ark.

September 29 – Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

October 05 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn.

October 06 – Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

October 12 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

October 13 – US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

October 19 – Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.

October 20 – Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

October 26 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

October 27 – The Ford Center, Evansvill, Ind.

November 2 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

November 3 – Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Ill.

November 9 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.

November 10 – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

November 16 – Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore, Md.

November 17 – Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington, W.V.

November 30 – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa.

December 1 – Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

December 7 – Raising Cane's River Center, Baton Rouge, La.

December 8 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, Miss.