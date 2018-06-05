Lynyrd Skynyrd Extend Farewell Tour
Southern rock stalwarts Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a second leg of shows in their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, which kicked off May 4.
The slate of 21 additional dates starts with a Sept. 22 performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where the band will appear on a bill with Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Jason Aldean and others.
"This farewell tour has already been the perfect end to an incredible run and we are not even halfway through the tour yet,” says Gary Rossington, guitarist and sole remaining original member. “There is still lots of road to go and lots of fans to see one last time.”
This might come as something of a surprise for ticket holders for the band’s Sept. 2 show at EverBank Field in their hometown of Jacksonville, Fla., which since the tour’s inception had been billed as their last-ever concert.
Still, more Skynyrd is better than less, and quality special guests also make for an entertaining evening. As with the first leg of the tour, the band will share the stage with a number of other acts, including Kid Rock, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Blackfoot and Blackberry Smoke.
Tickets for the second leg of 2018 shows go on sale to the general public starting June 15 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com. The farewell tour will continue to take the band across the country through the remainder of this year. Additional dates extending into 2019 will be announced soon.
You can see a list of the new dates, as well as the previously announced shows, below.
New Lynyrd Skynyrd Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Dates
September 22 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.
September 28 – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, Rogers, Ark.
September 29 – Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
October 05 – Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minn.
October 06 – Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
October 12 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.
October 13 – US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
October 19 – Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.
October 20 – Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio
October 26 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
October 27 – The Ford Center, Evansvill, Ind.
November 2 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.
November 3 – Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Ill.
November 9 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Mich.
November 10 – KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
November 16 – Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore, Md.
November 17 – Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington, W.V.
November 30 – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa.
December 1 – Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.
December 7 – Raising Cane's River Center, Baton Rouge, La.
December 8 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, Miss.
Previously Announced Lynyrd Skynyrd 2018 Tour Dates
June 22 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, N.J.
June 23 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre, Wantagh, N.Y.
June 29 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, N.C.
June 30 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, N.C.
July 6 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Va.
July 7 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Va.
July 13 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, N.Y.
July 14 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Conn.
July 20 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Mass.
July 21 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, N.Y.
July 27 – Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, Ohio
July 28 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pa.
August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Ill.
August 4 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Ind.
August 10 – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, Mich.
August 11 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
August 17 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
August 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Mo.
August 24 – Lakeview Amphitheatre, Syracuse, N.Y.
August 25 – KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, Pa.
August 31 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, Ala.
September 1 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Ga.
September 2 – EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.