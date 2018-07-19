Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary to Premiere on Showtime in August

Lynyrd Skynyrd are the subject of a documentary film that premieres next month on Showtime.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow is said to cover the entirety of the band’s career, from their development in and rise from Jacksonville, Fla., to the plane crash that killed six people (including singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines), to their return in the ‘80s and continued success on the road today.

The film, made by director Stephen Kijak, premieres Aug. 18 at 9PM ET.

Watch the trailer for Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow below.

Guitarist Gary Rossington provides much of the narration for the film, which also includes interviews with former drummer Artimus Pyle and guitarist Ed King, as well as recently discovered radio interviews with Van Zant, guitarist Allen Collins and bassist Leon Wilkeson.

The film had its premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Festival. "I won’t be shy to say I cried a few times,” Rossington admitted at the time. “You can’t not, if you were part of it, you know?"

"Gregg Allman said it best," current singer Johnny Van Zant (Ronnie's brother) said after the premiere. "He said, ‘If you live long enough, you’re going to experience tragedy and triumphs.’ That’s what Lynyrd Skynyrd’s been. ... It wouldn’t be Lynyrd Skynyrd without that, you know?"