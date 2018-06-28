There is a new option when it comes to flooring opening in New Hartford.

The national company Lumber Liquidators is opening it's 21st store in New York State right here in Oneida County.

Lumber Liquidators specializes in quality hardwood flooring at a low price. The company features more than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles, including solid and engineered hardwood, bamboo, cork, laminate, waterproof vinyl plank, and wood-look tile.

The New Hartford store will be opening on Friday, June 29th, 2018. The 6,000 square foot location offers a warehouse and showroom located at 8619 Clinton Street. The showroom will allow you to walk on a variety of flooring options to choose which one is right for you.

Lumber Liquidators CEO Dennis Knowles says, "We are excited to add to our footprint in New York with the opening of the New Hartford store. Our associates look forward to building relationships in the community."