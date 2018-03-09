‘Luke Cage’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date in New Teaser

Sorry Jessica Jones – looks like Luke Cage is stealing a bit of your thunder. Marvel’s hardest hero is already breaking down the walls of his own second season; promising a June premiere with the first footage of Season 2.

Netflix released a first look at Luke Cage Season 2 days before Jessica Jones even hits the service, simultaneously announcing a June 22 premiere. The new footage is short, but features plenty of Luke showing off his power against fire, bullets and more. And with the trailer’s closing line that Harlem’s hero “get paid,” we may just be seeing “Heroes for Hire” before long. Here’s the new synopsis:

After clearing his name, Luke Cage has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.

And some fresh photos:

Elsewhere of Luke Cage Season 2, we know Mustafa Shakir will play Bushmaster alter-ego John McIver, while Gabrielle Dennis will take the role of Tilda Johnson ( Nightshade in the books). Simone Missick will be back as Misty Knight, along with Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard and Theo Rossi as Shades . Finn Jones will reprise his role as Marvel’s Iron Fist , while Lucy Liu will take up directorial duties , and Reg E. Cathey will deliver his final performance .

Luke Cage will likely have more to say in the coming months, so stay tuned for the latest on Season 2.