Only a few days after the Longshot made their live debut in Oakland, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong 's new side project has released its debut album.

You can listen to the entire LP, Love Is for Losers , via the Spotify widget below, and check out the video for the first single and title track, also below.

The record came out at midnight accompanied by with an Instagram post that included the caption, "The new Longshot album is officially out!! Hit the link! Let’s party! Get naughty! Do some bad things!! Get loaded! Fuck the world it’s judgement day!!"

Three of the songs, "Love Is for Losers," "Taxi Driver" and "Chasing a Ghost" were previewed last week, and, according to the album's back cover , those and seven other Love Is for Losers tracks were written by Armstrong. The exception is the closer, a cover of Ozzy Osbourne 's "Goodbye to Romance," from his solo debut Blizzard of Ozz .

Even though Armstrong performed at Oakland’s 1-2-3-4 Go! Records with Green Day touring guitarist Jeff Matika on bass and background vocals, guitarist Kevin Preston and drummer David S. Field, the only musician credited on the new album, besides the Green Day leader, is Armstrong's son Joey Armstrong, who drummed on "Happiness." So maybe Armstrong played all the instruments on Love Is for Losers ... or maybe he didn't. Either way, it's all part of his desire to surround the Longshot with as much mystery as possible.

"I think everyone should spread as many rumors and lies about the Longshot as possible," he wrote. "Who the members are. You saw us in a club in Ohio. We opened for Taylor Swift . Just make stories up to the outsiders that are not on this Instagram page yet. Anything. I don’t care."