Hurricane Florence is making her way quickly toward the East Coast of the United States. In preparation for the anticipated relief efforts The Eastern New York Region of the American Red Cross deployed 21 local volunteers to assist. Overall, 700 disaster workers are en route to the region.

According to the Red Cross Eastern New York website the following local responders have either been deployed or are heading their within the next 24 hours.

Jim Ambrose of Albany, deployed to South Carolina

Gary Amell of Chazy, deployed to North Carolina

Bonnie Brill of New Paltz, departing for Washington, D.C. (9/12)

Shayne Charlton of Watertown, deployed to North Carolina

Kevin Coffey of Saratoga Springs, departing for South Carolina (9/12)

Karl Costin of Plattsburgh, deployed to South Carolina

Bob Domanico of Halfmoon, deployed to North Carolina

Bob Fitzgerald of Rouses Point, departing for South Carolina (9/12)

Roy Guilder of Watertown, deployed to North Carolina

Rich Hajeris of Albany, deployed to South Carolina

Adam Hohl of Utica, deployed to North Carolina

Don Lamanna of Oneonta, deployed to North Carolina

Julia Richards of Delmar, departing for Virginia (9/12)

Jose Santiago of Kerhonkson, deployed to North Carolina

Randy Saumier of Massena, deployed to North Carolina

Diane Shoen of Watertown, deployed to North Carolina

Frank Sierra of Glasco, deployed to North Carolina

Dennis Therrien of Gansevoort, deployed to North Carolina

Mike Tripodi of Loudonville, deployed to Virginia

Lauren Whitman of Troy, departing for Virginia (9/12)

Joanne Wilson of Queensbury, deployed to North Carolina

The main mission for these folks and other volunteers will be to help shelter people from the storm until they can return home or find other places to stay.

There are plenty of ways you can help locally. One way would be to donate money to the relief efforts. You can help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting redcross.org , calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The organization encourages eligible donors in parts of the country unaffected by the storm to give blood or platelets to help ensure a sufficient blood supply. Some Red Cross blood drives have already been cancelled and additional cancellations are expected in the Southeast in the days ahead.