Local DPW Crews Remove Leaves Before Snow Storm

A listener's photo showing the Town of New Hartford working quickly to suck up the snow covered leaves, before a coastal snow storm is expected to drop over 6 inches of the 'white stuff' on the Mohawk Valley. Crews all over the area are trying to remove the leaves from the curb before a significant snowfall buries the leaf piles. Even with a few inches of snow, the powerful leaf vacuum sucks up the foliage without a problem, as seen in the video below.