Trying to go to ALL the great concerts and shows that come to the Central New York area can get pretty costly... Well, that is unless you have one of these 'Season Lawn Passes' from Live Nation.

Sounds a little too good to be true, right??

Imagine having a pass that gives you lawn seats to see (almost) all the concerts that come to Saratoga Performing Arts Center, or (almost) all the concerts that come to the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center?

Well, that pass is a real thing, and Live Nation will be selling them starting TOMORROW (Tuesday, December 4th) at 10am. Now, they are only selling a limited number of passes so this isn't something you're going to want to "wait and see" on.

According to New York Upstate , the season lawn pass for SPAC is $299 (plus taxes and fees). The cost for a season lawn pass for Darien Lake will run you $125 (plus taxes and fees).

As mentioned earlier, these passes will get you into "almost" every concert. Live Nation Concerts at SPAC posted a video on their Facebook Page promoting these season lawn passes. In the comments section, it was asked what concerts WEREN'T included. Live Nation responded:

Sounds like a pretty good deal, doesn't it? Maybe a good idea for the music lover/concert goer on your Christmas list?? Or maybe it's the perfect gift for yourself to help you save a little money during the 2019 summer concert season.

