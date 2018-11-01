Watch Three-Year-Old Girl Own ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

As the years roll by, more and more bands that have survived the decades like to look out into the crowd and see children of their original fans, and sometimes even grandchilden.

And if Freddie Mercury was still with us, he’d almost certainly adore the sight of three-year-old Holly Lee – young enough to be a great-grandchild of an original Queen fan – entertaining herself with her own version of their classic song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

You can watch Holly’s performance below.

The groundbreaking song was released in 1975 – 40 years before Scottish lass Holly was born, and had been in Mercury’s mind for many years previously. It remains one of the most distinct chart-topping tracks of all time, and if Holly is anything to go by, it has many more years of remaining in the public ear ahead of it.

“She just sings it all the time. She started learning it about three months ago,” said Holly’s mom, Charlene McMahon. “She was bored in the car and I was trying to entertain her. It's the only song I knew all the words to so I started singing it. She watches the video about five or six times a week and sings the song three or four times a day.

“She bounces about, and when it's the bit with the heads she just sings and tries to do everyone's different voices – the high pitch and the low pitch. It's so funny when she comes out with these words like 'monstrosity.'”

Bohemian Rhapsody , the biopic that tells Mercury and Queen's story, is already open in theaters in Scotland and the U.K. and opens in the U.S. on Friday.