A Little Falls college student at the University of Vermont at Burlington has tragically died.

According to a message sent to the UVM community, 19-year-old Freshman Connor Gage passed away off campus on Saturday.

Although cause of death has not been confirmed, the Burlington Police Department believe below-zero temperatures may have been a contributing factor.

According to NECN in Vermont, Gage attempted to cut through a business parking lot early Saturday morning when he was stopped by a fence. He was found in the snow the next morning.

Gage's death is still under investigation and there are no indications of foul play.