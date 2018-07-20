Lita Ford: I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Work With Joan Jett Again

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, one of the most epic reunions would undoubtedly be a reconciliation between Runways legends Lita Ford and Joan Jett. Ford has voiced her enthusiasm for some type of performance with Jett, but in a new interview, Lita states she doesn’t think it’ll ever happen.

Though their career was short, the Runaways made an indelible mark on rock music with hits like “Cherry Bomb” and “Queens of Noise.” Both Jett and Ford embarked on highly successful solo careers after the Runaways disbanded in 1979, with Jett inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2015.

“I don’t think Joan and I will ever work together,” Ford said on Kyle Meredith With… “I know Cherie [Currie] and I might and Vicki Blue actually did the “Mother” video for me in 2013 … It feels like you’re with family when you do stuff like that.”

Ford also addressed a failed attempt to reconnect with Joan Jett during a 2017 interview with Guitars Exchange. "Cherie and I tried to get Joan to work with us. We had dinner, we called her and we sent her e-mails, but we never really never got any response. I think most likely it was her manager who didn't want her to do it."

Lita Ford is currently working on her next solo album, which will be heavily inspired by her life’s struggles. “I am in a dark place right now,” Ford told us at the 2017 Loudwire Music Awards. “People think the devil is evil. Evil’s not the devil, evil is crazy people. Crazy people are what control you sometimes to do things, maybe you don’t always want to do. That’s what this album is about.”

Halestorm + Lita Ford Rock The Runaways' 'Cherry Bomb' - 2017 Loudwire Music Awards