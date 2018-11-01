Lincoln Davies Hosting Treats For Troops Through November 15th

Did your kids get too much candy? Do you have a lot of left over candy? You can donate it to Treats For Troops through November 15th.

Lincoln Davies Building Supply is partnering with Sauquoit Valley Lions Club and Blue Star Mothers to collect candy and personal care items through November 15th for the troops!

Here's the items needed:

• Personal Care Products such as Baby Wipes, pocket tissues, etc.

• Heat-friendly Snacks such as no-melt candy, Beef Jerky, nuts, etc.

Here are the drop-off locations for Central New York:

• Lincoln Davies Building Supply

• Orchard Hall Restaurant in Sauquoit

• Tony's Pizzeria Clinton

Any questions call Lincoln Davies Building Supply at (315) 839-5740.