All 200 New York State Fair Lifetime Passes Sold Out
This morning at 6am, two-hundred lifetime passes to the Great New York State Fair went on sale and in just a matter of 14 minutes, they were all gone! The pass-holder gets a metal coin with their name engraved on the back and needs to present photo ID with it each time they attend.
Typically a one-day pass is about $10, so you would need to go to the fair more than 20 times to start seeing value on your purchase. This pass is geared towards those that would come to the fair for both weeks in which case, they'll get their money's worth half-way through next year's fair.
No word on whether the Fair will dish out another 200 passes or not, but if they do, we'd imagine that they'll be trying things out this year and if successful, it would be great to see another batch released next year.