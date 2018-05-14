This morning at 6am, two-hundred lifetime passes to the Great New York State Fair went on sale and in just a matter of 14 minutes, they were all gone! The pass-holder gets a metal coin with their name engraved on the back and needs to present photo ID with it each time they attend.

Typically a one-day pass is about $10, so you would need to go to the fair more than 20 times to start seeing value on your purchase. This pass is geared towards those that would come to the fair for both weeks in which case, they'll get their money's worth half-way through next year's fair.