Liam Neeson Joins Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff

In what may be the most perfect addition yet to an already perfect cast, Liam Neeson is in negotiations to join the new Men in Black spinoff that’s already starring Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in a fun little Thor: Ragnarok reunion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Neeson will play the head of London’s Men in Black organization, so it sounds like southwest America isn’t the only place aliens will be terrorizing in this one. No word yet on whether or not he‘ll have a very particular set of skills, but I’m willing to bet he’ll have something up his sleeve. You don’t just put Liam Neeson in an action movie and make him sit behind a desk.

We still don’t know who exactly Thompson and Hemsworth will be playing, though it sounds like they’ll be buddy agents in the same vein as Agent J and Agent K in the original movies. This film is set in the same world as Men in Black, so there may be a chance that our favorite special agents show up for a scene or two.

The Fate of the Furious filmmaker F. Gary Gray is directing the movie, which is written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, and dated for a June 14, 2019 release.