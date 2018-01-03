Levitt AMP Concert Series Back In Utica This Summer

Enjoy more free concerts in Utica this Summer thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Levitt AMP Concert Series .

Get ready for another summer of free music in downtown Utica. The free shows will take place Monday evenings in Kopernik Park on Oneida Square for ten weeks.

The Levitt AMP Concert Series awards grants to 15 small to mid-sized towns and cities in the U.S. and for the third straight year Utica has won the award.

"Utica Monday Nite will present the third Levitt AMP Utica Music Series in Kopernik Park to fuel the social, physical and financial resurgence of Oneida Square, bringing the refugee-dense neighborhood closer to realizing its potential as a hub for culture and community engagement. The 2018 series will continue to illustrate the value of this underused green space as it inspires people of all backgrounds to come together to create a stronger, more unified community" says the Levitt Foundation .

The matching grant competition was created in 2014 by the Levitt Foundation. Each year, 15 nonprofits are awarded $25K each in matching funds to produce the Levitt AMP Music Series—an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians. The series is a partnership of Utica Monday NIte, Cornell Rust 2 Green Urban Studio, the DeSales Center and the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute.

