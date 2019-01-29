Less Snow But Freezing Cold Still Expected Tuesday Through Friday

Snowfall predictions have decreased, but freezing cold temperatures are still on the way for Central New York.

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for most of Central New York, but the National Weather Service forecasters are calling for less snow than originally forecast in their early Tuesday discussion:

"Storm totals have come down along our eastern border where

amounts are expected to straddle the line between advisory and

warning criteria. A general 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast

along the I-81 corridor, though amounts will be slightly higher

toward SYR where the lake and northern energy will aid snow

production.

An Artic airmass will slam NY and PA early Wednesday. Morning

lows will be near zero in spots, and highs will only reach the

single digits over portions of the Finger Lakes and Central

Southern Tier."

So what does that mean? It looks like we'll see significantly less snow today than originally forecasted - probably closer to 4" - 8" than the original 12" - unless you live in the North Country or Tug Hill.

What hasn't changed is the bitterly cold temperatures that are expected to move into the area tonight and stick around until Thursday. Overnight lows combined with the wind chill could get down to -30.

Credit: National Weather Service/weather.gov

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches

expected. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are expected

Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as

30 mph.

* WHERE...Otsego, Delaware, Sullivan, and Southern Oneida

counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very cold to even dangerously cold wind chills are

expected to begin late Tuesday night and continue through at

least Thursday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to

14 inches expected. Snowfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour

are expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as

high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very cold to even dangerously cold wind chills are

expected to begin late Tuesday night and continue through at

least Thursday night.