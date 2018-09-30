John Lennon and George Harrison can be seen in previously-unreleased footage from the studio sessions for Lennon’s 1971 album Imagine . The material is included in the “Ultimate Collection” reissue , which will arrive on Oct. 5.

Recording took place at the former Beatle’s Ascot Sound Studios along with the Plastic Ono Band. “Imagine you are at the Lennon’s home, Tittenhurst Park in Ascot, England,” a statement attached to the video read. “It's night. It's the last week in May in 1971 and you are their special guest, sat in a chair in the very center of the their recording studio, Ascot Sound Studios.”

You can watch the video below:

The statement continued: “John Lennon is sat in front of you, teaching the musicians one of his latest compositions. He is talking and singing and playing the same wood-finish Epiphone Casino electric guitar he played on 'Revolution'. A bearded George Harrison is in front of you, to the right, playing electric slide on John's pale blue Fender Strat. Just behind you and to your right, Rod Lynton with Ted Turner from Wishbone Ash are strumming chords on twelve-string acoustic guitars, and directly behind you to the right, John and George's old friend Klaus Voormann is playing his deep hand-painted Fender Precision bass.

“Behind you to the left, Alan White (who would later join Yes ) is playing his Ludwig silver sparkle drumkit, and in front of you to the left, John Tout from Renaissance is playing chords on the Steinway upright piano, and to his right, Nicky Hopkins is improvising on the red-top Wurlitzer Electric Piano, literally days before he leaves for Nellcote to play on Exile on Main Street with the Rolling Stones . You are listening to the band playing 'How Do You Sleep' and all the hairs are standing up on your arms.”

The Imagine box set contains four CDs and two Blu-rays, with a set of raw studio mixes featuring “no reverb or echo, no effects, no strings, just live, unvarnished and raw.” The package has been authorizes by Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono .