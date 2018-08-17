One of the greatest Yankees to ever play in the Bronx is paying Central New York a visit.

The guys who brought you Lawrence Taylor, Mariano Rivera and others are now bringing to town 4-time World Series Champion center fielder Bernie Williams, courtesy of Steiner Sports.

Williams will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans on Friday, September 21st from 7 -9 p.m. at Cooperstown Connection in Destiny USA.

Tickets for an autograph start at $109 and go up from there, based on what you would like. For full ticket details go to The Cooperstown Connection website .