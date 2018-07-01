Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker Sells Laguna Beach Home for $8.1 Million

After a substantial cut in price, Stray Cats bassist Lee Rocker's Laguna Beach, Calif., home has sold for $8.1 million.

Lee and with his wife Deborah Drucker, a fashion designer, purchased the ocean-view property in 1998 for more than $1 million, and the six-bedroom, eight-bath home -- designed by Marvin Taff -- was completed the following year.

The couple first listed the home in December 2016 for $13 million. According to Parade, Drucker posted the home on Instagram last year, writing that it is “a magical place filled with good fortune and positive energy. ... We are not in a hurry and can always change our minds. I am not leaving unless I get what I want for it and find another [home] I want to live in.”

Nonetheless, the house was later cut to $11.5 million and then to $10.5 million. At one point, it was also offered for rent at $40,000 a month.

Located in an Emerald Bay guarded and gated community, the three-story, 6,794-square-foot house was built in 2001. It includes a chef's kitchen, recording studio, library with a hand-painted ceiling, home theater, fitness room and wine cellar. The property also offers an outdoor dining area, a pool and a spa, as well as views of the Emerald Bay, Dana Point Headlands and Catalina.

The design of the musician's home includes details like a switchback staircase with silver lead railings, limestone columns and a stained-glass skylight.