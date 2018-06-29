Led Zeppelin have released a remastered version of "Black Dog" from the upcoming expanded box set of their 1976 live album and soundtrack The Song Remains the Same.

Even though it was not included on the original release of the album, the song was featured on the 2007 reissue. The new version features remastered sound by Jimmy Page.

You can listen to it below.

Arriving on Sept. 7, the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's first concert, The Song Remains the Same will be reissued on two CDs, four 180-gram vinyl LPs and Blu-ray audio with 5.1 surround sound. It will also be available as a digital download and on streaming services.

A "Super Deluxe" box set combines all of these along with a DVD of the movie that adds previously unreleased performances of "Celebration Day," "Over the Hills and Far Away," "Misty Mountain Hop" and "The Ocean," along with a replica of Led Zeppelin's 1977 Japanese tour program, a print of the album's artwork and a 28-page book with photos and an essay by Cameron Crowe.

This release wraps up the most recent Led Zeppelin reissue campaign, which began in 2014.

The reissue is one of a trio of projects the band has prepped to mark its 50th anniversary. Arriving in October is Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin, a 368-page hardback book written by Page and the other two surviving members of the band, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones. Earlier this year, they reissued a remastered version of another live album, 2003's How the West Was Won.