The How to Train Your Dragon franchise will come to an end with the third installment, The Hidden World , in February 2019, and moviegoers have been shown a theatrical trailer that features a cover version of the Tom Petty classic “Learning to Fly.”

That’s sent many of them on a Google trail: Who’s responsible for the emotional makeover?

The cover was created by Hills X Hills (or hillsxhills), a duo featuring musicians Adam Fischer and Nick Box, and it’s their first collaboration to see a release.

You can watch the movie trailer and hear the full song below.

Both musicians took a lighthearted approach to their biographies on their websites. Fischer said he “made his musical debut as lead guitarist for a breakthrough Blink 182 cover band when he was in 7th grade,” adding, “This band played one show and then tragically disbanded when they went their separate ways for basketball practice and curfew.” Listing his influences as Bob Dylan , Ryan Adams , David Ramirez and John Mayer , the site adds that “Fischer's honesty resonates with people.”

Box explains that he previously gained attention as a guitarist with his band Sleeperstar, before having a daughter in 2016 changed his life. “She can be stunningly peaceful, but her wrath is a force of nature,” he explained. “During her first few months of life, I spent a lot of time at the piano trying to unwind. Slowly, atmospheric piano compositions began to take shape, and I decided to release them into the wild. To my surprise, I received an incredible amount of support and kindness from piano music fans across the world that I never knew existed.”

“What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives," DreamWorks Animation notes of the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World .

"In this next chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced – as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury – will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.”