Last Chance To Register For Ride For Missing Children Is Monday

The March meeting for the Ride for Missing Children-CNY is coming up at Mohawk Valley Community College. This is also the last chance to register as a rider.

The CNY Ride is the biggest annual fundraiser for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - New York / Mohawk Valley branch. The one-day, 90-mile bike ride throughout the Mohawk Valley is set to take place on Friday, June 7th. The event promotes awareness and hope in the plight of missing and exploited children across the country.

Ride organizers are encouraging potential riders to register as soon as possible. Media Coordinator Katie Reily says that this upcoming meeting will also be the last chance to register:

“The year is flying by and soon we will be out on the road and on our bikes. We need both new and returning riders to commit to registering now, to give enough time to prepare, fund-raise and train”

Monday’s new rider meeting will begin in room IT 225 and at 7pm in IT Shafer Theater for returning riders, volunteers and anyone with an interest in learning more about the Ride. It is open to the public.

You can also register online .