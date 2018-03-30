Kristin Kreuk Denies Involvement With ‘Smallville’ Co-Star’s Sex Cult
Yesterday saw the bizarre saga of Smallville star Allison Mack’s association with an abusive sex cult brought to light, and the story has taken another turn. Mack’s co-star Kristin Kreuk has reached out to disassociate with the group, despite her past involvement.
Mack is expected to be arrested as a co-conspirator with “NXIVM” founder Keith Raniere, as the pair allegedly ran a “DOS” sex cult that branded their initials into a group of malnourished women. As word of Mack’s involvement spread, it was also reported that Smallville star Kristin Kreuk had first recruited Mack into NXIVM, which outwardly identifies as “a multi-level marketing organization that offers personal and professional development seminars.” The original claims note that Kreuk left the organization as more nefarious practices emerged, and Kreuk herself has now clarified as much over Twitter:
When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive,’ what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.
Raniere was arrested in Mexico on Sunday for sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Leaked footage of his arrest appeared to feature a noticeably-thin Mack, and – allegedly – the offscreen voice of Battlestar Galactica alum Nicki Clyne. Both have maintained limited presence in the acting world in recent years, while Kreuk more visibly followed Smallville with The CW’s Beauty and the Beast and 2009 film Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.
Mack has not made any statement since word of her NXIVM involvement leaked, but what other details may come to light?
