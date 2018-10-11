KISS Not Interested in Recording New Album Before Farewell Tour

Last month, KISS announced they would tour one last time before calling it a career . Fans may take the news with a grain of salt, as the band went on a farewell tour back in 2000 with original members Gene Simmons , Paul Stanley , Ace Frehley and Peter Criss – this time seems sincere.

Paul Stanley was on hand at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas. During a Q&A the guitarist and vocalist said the band has no plans to record a final album to coincide with their "End of the Road" tour. “It’s a different time now. I could write ‘Let It Be’ and people would still say, ‘That’s great. Now play ‘Detroit Rock City,’” says Stanley. Watch the video in the player above. Head to the 9:20 minute mark.

He adds, "I understand it because when songs have a history with you, they're like a snapshot of a time in your life – and that's not something that anything can take the place of overnight. It's interesting that I think ‘Modern Day Delilah’ or ‘Hell or Hallelujah’ are as good as anything we did, but I understand that people are more connected to those old classic songs.”

The Starchild continues, “When any classic act turns out new material, people tolerate it. They're asking you to do it and they're asking you to produce it, but at the same time, they really don't want it. At some point I go, ‘What's the point?' Unless it's something that's fulfilling for me to go back in the studio just to record new Kiss material, I think everything we've done so far speaks volumes and it's enough of a legacy.”

Stanley also shared that former members of the band could be a part of the tour. “Anything’s possible. I’ve learned never to say never. So, it’s really a celebration of the band and not any particular lineup. It’s a celebration of what we’ve managed to do with this amazing army of ours. Excluding somebody… I don’t believe that would happen.”

The guitarist recently opened up about how KISS’ farewell tour back in 2000 and 2001 was not a great experience . “It was such drudgery and so difficult and so unhappy that it just seemed like ‘Let’s put the horse down,’ he said. “And after the tour was over, it didn’t take me very long to realize I didn’t want to say goodbye to the band; I wanted to say goodbye to two members. So that was the differences. We’ve had 19 years of the band. The band has never been better, happier… but with all that in mind, it’s time to think about an end.”

KISS’ "End of the Road Tour" details will be announced in due time.

