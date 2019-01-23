Ninth Kiss Kruise Announced for 2019

Kiss announced that their ninth Kiss Kruise will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, and promised it would be “an experience of a lifetime” for the 2,300 fans expected to attend.

The announcement didn’t name any artists who’d perform during the event other than Kiss themselves. Previous cruises have featured Extreme , Steel Panther , Skid Row , the Dead Daisies , Cheap Trick and others. Last year’s event also saw a surprise reunion with Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick on the first day.

Along with multiple attractions on board each day, additional attractions include day excursions to the private island of Great Stirrup Cay and Falmouth, Jamaica.

“There is no doubt about it – Kiss has influenced the rock ’n’ roll scene worldwide with their fist-pumping anthems, show stopping theatrics, and captivating live shows,” a statement on the Kiss Kruise website said. “In the midst of their End of the Road World Tour , the Starchild, Demon, Spaceman and Catman are excited hit the open ocean and you’re invited. The Kiss Kruise IX will be a vacation unlike any Kiss fan has ever experienced! … From Kiss’ electrifying Stardust Theater shows and exciting activities with each member of the band to autograph sessions with artists from the lineup and much more, our ninth journey is sure to be an experience of a lifetime.”

You can watch the trailer for the Kruise below.

Room prices start at $1,280 and run to $10,791, plus tax. Those who book before Feb. 13 will receive an exclusive screen-printed poster.

Confirming their farewell tour last year, the band said that it "will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in. ... Unapologetic and unstoppable.”