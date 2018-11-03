Former Kiss guitarists Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick made surprise guest appearances with the band during the acoustic sail-away show of the Kiss Kruise last night.

Frehley joined the group for covers of the Rolling Stones ’ “2000 Man" (which he sang on their 1979 album Dynasty ) and Hello's "New York Groove," which appeared on his 1978 debut solo album.

A fan-shot video clip shows the audience reacting with excitement when Frehley appeared onstage. The chant of “Ace, Ace, Ace” soon began, encouraged by frontman Paul Stanley .

There also appears to be a brief exchange between Frehley and current Spaceman Tommy Thayer , which seems to be cordial. You can watch the songs below.

Earlier in the evening, Kulick rejoined his former bandmates for performances of the Revenge track "Domino" -- which the group hadn't played live since 1995 -- and "Hide Your Heart." He remained onstage for Frehley's two songs.

The eighth-annual Kiss Kruise set sail yesterday and runs until Nov. 5. Both Frehley and Kulick will perform a pair of solo sets. A scheduled performance by Kulick alongside his brother Bob won’t take place after Bob said a “contractual dispute that couldn’t be resolved” meant he wouldn’t be aboard for the voyage.

On Oct. 30, Vinnie Vincent performed three Kiss songs at the Kruise pre-party , marking the first time he had played electric guitar in public in more than 30 years. The guest appearance comes ahead of his two comeback shows on Dec. 7 and 8 at Graceland in Memphis.

Meanwhile, Stanley discussed the band’s ambitions for their upcoming farewell tour, which kicks off in January and is expected to run for up to three years. “This is going to marry technology – the most modern technology – with an emotional component,” he said during a TV interview.

“This isn't us going on another tour," he noted. "This is going out there and sharing an evening with people who have impacted our lives as much as we've impacted theirs. What's always made Kiss different than most bands is the reciprocity, what we share with people. … We will leave the touring circuit like no other band."

You can watch the interview below.