Has Kiss Just Unveiled Their New ‘End of the Road’ Tour Costumes?

We don't know a lot about Kiss ' upcoming End of the Road farewell tour yet, but if a new promotional image can be believed, it looks like the band got themselves brand new costumes for the occasion.

In a message sent to SiriusXM subscribers promoting their upcoming appearance on the satellite network's Town Hall interview series, Kiss is pictured in all-new outfits.

As you can see from the photo above, the "hottest band in the land" seem to have traded in their most recent stage wear - which revisited their 1982 Creatures of the Night tour look - in favor of sleeker, more ornately decorated combinations of leather, studs and rhinestones. The chest plate of guitarist Tommy Thayer 's latest take on the Spaceman outfit has a distinctly Transformers feel to it.

Kiss has yet to announce dates or venues for the End of the Road tour, which they promised "will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done."