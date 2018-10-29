KISS’ 2019 ‘End of the Road’ World Tour Dates Revealed
After revealing they were planning the "End of the Road" world tour, KISS have now announced the beginning of the "end," as well as even more dates that will kick off the first leg of the run in 2019.
Vancouver, British Columbia will get the first show on the tour, taking place Jan. 31 at Rogers Place. The first leg is a lengthy one, with the band then keeping the stage show going with dates booked into mid-April. The group also announced a European trek starting in late May. See all the scheduled North American stops below and all scheduled dates here.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS of the upcoming dates.
KISS will be offering VIP experiences as well and there will be KISS Army fan presales. The KISS Meet & Green experiences will be available beginning tomorrow (Oct. 30) at 10AM Local time through the band's website. KISS Army fan pre-sales start Wednesday (Oct. 31) at 10AM local time through the band's website, while Citi also has a pre-sale Oct. 31 starting at 12N local time through the Citi Private Pass program. The general public on sale starts this Friday (Nov. 2) at 10AM local time via Live Nation.
KISS "End of the Road" World Tour 2019
Jan. 31 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Feb. 1 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Feb. 2 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Feb. 4 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Feb. 7 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Feb. 8 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 9 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Feb. 12 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Feb. 13 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Feb. 15 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 16 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Feb. 19 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
Feb. 20 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 22 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 23 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 26 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Feb. 27 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
March 1 -- Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
March 2 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
March 6 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 7 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
March 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
March 10 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
March 12 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
March 13 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
March 16 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 17 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 19 -- Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
March 20 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
March 22 -- Long Island, N.Y. @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum
March 23 -- Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
March 27 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
March 29 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
March 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
April 2 -- Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
April 3 -- Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
April 6 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
April 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
April 9 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 11 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
April 12 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
April 13 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC
KISS Albums Ranked
Gene Simmons Plays 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'