Keith Richards’ ‘Talk Is Cheap’ Set for Expanded Deluxe Reissue

Keith Richards ' celebrated 1988 solo debut will be released in an expanded deluxe-edition box. The Talk Is Cheap set will include six never-before-heard tracks; it's due on March 29, according to a new listing on Amazon .

The original, remastered album will be paired with an LP of bonus material, including a 7" single for "Take It So Hard," backed with "I Could Have Stood You Up"; another 7" single for "Make No Mistake" / "It Means a Lot"; the remastered album and bonus songs on CD; an 80-page hardback book that includes an essay by Anthony DeCurtis with new comments from Richards and rare and unseen material from the guitarist's personal archives; a tour laminate; two lyric sheets; a tour pick; and two posters. The list price is $174.98.

Much of Talk is Cheap was cut in about 10 days at a Montreal studio with a core lineup of regular sidemen Richards called the X-Pensive Winos. They included principal collaborator and drummer Steve Jordan, along with guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton and keyboardist Ivan Neville.

Listen to Keith Richards' Unreleased 'My Babe'

The album was released during a particularly turbulent time in Richards' relationship with Mick Jagger , and the gold-selling record's success is credited with sparking their eventual reunion.

"I found that I can, if I have to, live without the Rolling Stones ," Richards said in 1988 . "And that my only job isn't desperately trying to keep a band together that maybe needed a break."

The extra songs find Richards reuniting with Mick Taylor , who took part in a string of classic Rolling Stones albums between 1969–74 – including 1969's Let It Bleed , 1971's Sticky Fingers and 1972's Exile on Main St . Bootsy Collins and Johnnie Johnson are also featured on the bonus disc, which includes the songs "My Babe" (which you can steam above), "Slim," "Big Town Playboy" and "Mark on Me," among others.

