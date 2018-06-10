Listen to Keith Richards and Jeff Beck Guest With Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy enlisted Keith Richards and Jeff Beck for his new album, and you can hear the resulting song, “Cognac,” below. The track celebrates a drinking session, while regretting that a fellow blues legend, the late Muddy Waters, can’t be there.

“Can’t drink with me no more, Muddy, but I got Keith Richards,” Guy sings before the Rolling Stones guitarist takes a solo. “How about you, Beck? Come in here now,” before the second guitar great takes a turn.

Guy's new LP The Blues Is Alive and Well is set for release on June 15. It also features Richards’ Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger on “You Did the Crime.” You can see the track listing for the album below.

Guy first met the Stones in 1964, and in 2015 he paid them tribute by calling them “the greatest rock 'n' roll band I’d ever play with.”

“Nobody matches that sound the the Rolling Stones get," he said. "Playing with them is like playing with a machine. When they came to America, they recognized some of the greatest musicians that I had admired – Ike and Tina Turner, Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf – and let America know who we were. They let white America know what the blues is. We owe those guys all the thanks in the world."