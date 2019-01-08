Roger Daltrey Won’t Rush Into ‘Difficult’ Keith Moon Film Project

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey says he remains cautious over his planned biopic about later drummer Keith Moon .

He’s been working on the concept since 2013, but despite the potential temptation to speed up development due to the success of Queen 's movie Bohemian Rhapsody , he’s clear on what needs to happen before production begins.

“It’s so difficult because biopics generally don’t work,” Daltrey told Billboard in a new interview. “The only one I’ve seen that really works was the one on Brian Wilson (2014’s Love & Mercy ), where they used two different actors. I loved that one because it had the balls to be a movie, and I want to make a movie, not just a biopic.”

He also dismissed the idea of becoming involved in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Woodstock festival, despite the Who’s memorable appearance there in 1969. “August in America is too hot for me to work anymore,” he said, adding: “You can’t redo Woodstock because the stars of Woodstock were the audience. You can celebrate the date, but you can’t redo [the event]. Nobody’s approached us about it anyway, but I really wouldn’t be interested in doing something like that.”

Daltrey and Pete Townshend plan to spend 2019 working on separate projects, although the singer said he looked forward to the possibility of returning to work with the Who later. “It's just, 'What do we do next?’” he reflected. “It's really, really difficult. I’m 75 next year; I just feel like doing something different, but I don't know what. So there you go."