Take Part in the 2nd Annual Kayuta Lake Poker Paddle

Last year's Kayuta Lake Poker Paddle was such a success, and such a great and fun event, they decided to hold another one for 2018.

First of all, if you haven't been a part of a poker run (or in this case a "poker paddle") before, here's how it works: You'll get a list of designated stops to paddle to. When you get there, you'll get a random card. At the end of the paddle, the person with the best poker hand, wins! And a lot of times (including this poker paddle), a portion of the money raised from the event goes to a good cause.

Sounds pretty fun, right?! Plus, you get to enjoy a few hours paddling around, hopefully soaking up some sunshine (if the weather is cooperating).

The 2nd Annual Kayuta Lake Poker Paddle will take place on Saturday, September 8th, starting at 9am at Kayuta Lake (of course). The whole event will last a few hours, with the Facebook Page for this event, saying it will end at 2pm. Registration costs $25 per person, and that money goes for food, prizes, and a t-shirt.

Last year, money raised from this event went to the Remsen Fire Department and the Forestport Fire Department. According to KayutaLake.org, both fire departments received $250 each. This year, money raised will go to those two fire departments again.

If you're interested in taking part in the poker paddle or have questions, you can get more details by visiting: KayutaLake.org/2017-Poker-Paddle. You can also keep an eye on the latest updates and information for this event by following the Facebook Page: 2018 Kayuta Lake Poker Paddle.

So what are you waiting for?? $25 for a day of paddling on Kayuta Lake, hanging out with friends, getting some sun and fresh air (hopefully), and your chance at some great prizes?! Oh, and the fact that you'll be helping out two local fire departments as well... Sounds like a great way to spend some time in the Adirondacks. Maybe one last big outing before summer wraps up?