Kari Moloney (Crimmins) Needs Your Votes For Maxim’s Cover

Some years ago we talked to Kari Crimmins for our 50 Musicians in 50 Days about her audition for American Idol and now she's on to the next contest! Kari's last name is now Moloney and she is now a personal fitness trainer in NYC, but she's gunning to be the Maxim Covergirl through an online contest put on by the magazine.

In case you've forgotten, she auditioned for and was put through to Hollywood unanimously during the 2014 season of American Idol and has been in several groups since. You'll also recognize her father Gerry, who plays in the band Showtime and runs Crimmins Automotive in Frankfort.

