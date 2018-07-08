We in the United States like to tell ourselves we are the best country in the world, that we are the leaders in every field and discipline. But these pictures prove that as far as the world of movie-based tie-in foods are concerned, America lags way behind the pioneers over in Japan, who are doing amazing things combining cinema and cuisine.

Behold: The Jurassic World Cafe, open for a limited time this summer (via Wow Japan) in select locations of The Guest Café and Diner throughout Japan. The menu, inspired by the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (or as it’s known in Japan, Jurassic World: Kingdom of Flames, which is an objectively better subtitle), the cafe offers a Jurassic World Burger, a “Powerful Wild Plate,” with chicken and sausage (and possibly dinosaur meat from the look of it), and a freaking edible volcano spewing curry lava.

The Guest / Universal

The Guest / Universal

The Guest / Universal

Am I crazy or does that burger look like it comes served with a side of cocaine? I get it, it’s supposed to be a plate with slash marks from dinosaur claws in it. But that is not what it looks like. It looks like it comes with a side of cocaine.

For dessert, how about a Dinosaur Egg Cake?

The Guest / Universal

Then wash it all down with a refreshing Mosasaurus Soda (should have been called a Mosasodasaurus, but whatever):

The Guest / Universal