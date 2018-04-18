The new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer (technically a teaser for the full trailer, coming soon) has dinosaurs. It has Chris Pratt. It has additional dinosaurs. But none of that is important. All that is important is that it has Jeff Goldblum (returning as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the first two Jurassic Park s) saying “Welcome... to Jurassic World!”

[DRAMATIC CRASH OF THUNDER]

Here’s the sequel’s official synopsis:

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Based on this trailer, though, it sure looks like a lot fo the movie is set either before Owen and Claire get to the Jurassic World island, or after and that rescuing the dinosaurs (these precious man-eating creatures!) is just the first part of a larger story. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22.