The list of June 2018 new music releases ends with a bang: Guns N' Roses are returning to their landmark 1987 debut album with deluxe, super deluxe and a massive "Locked N' Loaded" reissue editions of Appetite for Destruction. But there's plenty of things to tide you over until then, including Roger Daltrey's As Long as I Have You – his first solo album since Going Back Home, a 2014 collaboration with Dr. Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson.

Ray Davies has also completed a follow-up to his 2017 album Americana. Def Leppard begin a career-spanning reissue series with a box set featuring their first four studio albums. The Rolling Stones and Cheap Trick have similar sets on the way too. Paul Rodgers's Free Spirit finds him commemorating the 50th anniversary of Free.

The Beach Boys are also issuing With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, a collaboration featuring classic vocals mixed with new arrangements. The Dave Matthews Band are back with their first album since longtime member Boyd Tinsley went on hiatus, the Darkness will release their first-ever live album and Ghost are set to drop their first LP since Tobias Forge was revealed as the band's enigmatic frontman.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

June 22

Ben Folds, Brick: The Songs of Ben Folds 1995-2012

Garbage, Version 2.0: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

James Williamson [Stooges], Behind the Shade

Nine Inch Nails, Bad Witch (EP)

Paul Rodgers, Free Spirit: Celebrating the Music of Free

Peter Murphy, 5 Albums