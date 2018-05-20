June 2018 New Music Releases
The list of June 2018 new music releases ends with a bang: Guns N' Roses are returning to their landmark 1987 debut album with deluxe, super deluxe and a massive "Locked N' Loaded" reissue editions of Appetite for Destruction. But there's plenty of things to tide you over until then, including Roger Daltrey's As Long as I Have You – his first solo album since Going Back Home, a 2014 collaboration with Dr. Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson.
Ray Davies has also completed a follow-up to his 2017 album Americana. Def Leppard begin a career-spanning reissue series with a box set featuring their first four studio albums. The Rolling Stones and Cheap Trick have similar sets on the way too. Paul Rodgers's Free Spirit finds him commemorating the 50th anniversary of Free.
The Beach Boys are also issuing With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, a collaboration featuring classic vocals mixed with new arrangements. The Dave Matthews Band are back with their first album since longtime member Boyd Tinsley went on hiatus, the Darkness will release their first-ever live album and Ghost are set to drop their first LP since Tobias Forge was revealed as the band's enigmatic frontman.
More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.
June 1
Cheap Trick, The Epic Archive Vol. 2 (1980-1983)
Def Leppard, The CD Collection: Volume 1 (seven-disc box set)
Flaming Lips, Greatest Hits, Vol. 1: Deluxe Edition
Grateful Dead, Road Trips Vol. 4 No. 2: April Fools’ ’88 (three-disc set)
Ghost, Prequelle
Michelle Phillips [Mamas and the Papas], Victim of Romance (expanded edition)
Paul Simon, Graceland: The Remixes
Roger Daltrey, As Long as I Have You
The Quick, Mondo Deco (reissue)
Tower of Power, Soul Side of Town
ZZ Top, Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs
June 8
Beach Boys, With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Black Sabbath, Supersonic Years: The Seventies Singles Box Set (vinyl)
Dave Matthews Band, Come Tomorrow
Eric Burdon and the Animals, The Twain Shall Meet (reissue)
Eric Clapton, Life in 12 Bars (DVD/Blu-ray)
Megadeth, Killing Is My Business … and Business Is Good! (expanded reissue)
Paul Simon, The Paul Simon Songbook; One-Trick Pony; Hearts and Bones; and The Rhythm of the Saints (vinyl reissues)
Simon and Garfunkel, The Graduate (vinyl reissue)
Sunstorm [Joe Lynn Turner], The Road to Hell
Tremonti, Dying Machine
Various artists, Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story – The Soundtrack
June 15
Allman Brothers Band, Peach Picks: Cream of the Crop 2003 (four-disc set)
Arthur Buck [Arthur Joseph and Peter Buck], Arthur Buck
Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive and Well (with Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards)
CO-OP [Alice Cooper's son Dash], CO-OP
The Darkness, Live at Hammersmith
Gene Clark, Sings for You
Gin Blossoms, Mixed Reality
Johnny Marr, Call the Comet
The Killers, The Killers Career Vinyl Box
Nick Lowe, Tokyo Bay / Crying Inside (EP)
Rolling Stones, The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection: 1971-2016
Tom Waits, Brawlers; Bawlers and Bastards (vinyl reissues)
Various artists [Alice Cooper], Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (DVD)
Wilko Johnson, Blow Your Mind
June 22
Ben Folds, Brick: The Songs of Ben Folds 1995-2012
Garbage, Version 2.0: 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
James Williamson [Stooges], Behind the Shade
Nine Inch Nails, Bad Witch (EP)
Paul Rodgers, Free Spirit: Celebrating the Music of Free
Peter Murphy, 5 Albums
June 29
The Alarm, Equals
Buffalo Springfield, What's That Sound?: The Complete Album Collection
Graham Nash, Over the Years … (two-disc set)
Guns N' Roses, Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded (reissues)
Flaming Lips, Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of The Flaming Lips 1986-1990
Mungo Jerry, The Albums 1976-81 (five-disc set)
Procol Harum, Grand Hotel: Expanded Edition
Ray Davies, Our Country: Americana Act II
Various artists, Winds of Time: The New Wave of British Heavy Metal 1979-1985 (three-disc set)
Yes, Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes (six-disc vinyl set)
Coming in July
The Grateful Dead, Anthem of the Sun: 50th Anniversary Reissue
Mr. Big, Live From Milan
The Rolling Stones, From the Vault series: No Security - San Jose 1999
Gentle Giant, I Lost My Head: The Chrysalis Years (1975-1980)
Boz Scaggs, Out of the Blues
Dee Snider, For the Love of Metal
Dire Straits, The Studio Albums 1978-1991 (six-disc set)