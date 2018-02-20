Listen to Clip of New Judas Priest Track ‘Traitors Gate’
Judas Priest have unveiled a clip for another new track, “Traitors Gate,” from their upcoming album Firepower.
The follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer of Souls arrives on March 9, followed by a U.S. tour that launches on March 13. You can listen to the clip below.
The road trip will include metal producer and guitarist Andy Sneap replacing Glenn Tipton, who recently announced his semi-retirement from live duties as a result of Parkinson’s disease.“The most important thing is that Glenn is still in Judas Priest," singer Rob Halford was quick to note. "It’s just that his role is going to be different. He can’t tour, but it’s going to be great for fans when he comes out every now and then to do 'Breaking the Law' or 'Living After Midnight.' The love that we’ve had already has been amazing, and I know when he walks onstage whenever we do that, it’s going to be something special.”
Firepower features significant input from guitarist Richie Faulkner, who joined the band at the top of the decade. “Richie's playing is fucking unbelievable on this album," Halford said. "And just the contribution, I think, as the writing team of Richie and Glenn and myself. This is some of our best work — without a doubt."
K.K. Downing, whose departure led to the hiring of Faulkner, last month confirmed a memoir, Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest, to be published on Sept. 20.