Watch Judas Priest’s New Video for ‘Spectre’

Judas Priest 's new album, Firepower , hits record stores, digital music sites and streaming services today, and they're celebrating with a new video for the latest single.

You can check out the video for "Spectre" below.

It's the fourth song to be spotlighted from Firepower , following " Lightning Strike ," " Never the Heroes " and the title track . The band named its 18th LP Firepower because of the image it brings up.

"If you've got a strong title, it conveys the content of your music – the whole piece -- then you couldn't go wrong with a statement like ' Firepower ,'" singer Rob Halford told UCR , noting that other Priest albums like Screaming for Vengeance , British Steel and Defenders of the Faith work in similar ways. "They all sound great, don't they? They've got to have some strength and conviction."

Judas Priest will begin a North American tour at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on March 13. They'll remain on the road through May 1, when they wrap it all up at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio. You can see all the dates here .

Guitarist Glenn Tipton , who has been in the band since shortly before they recorded their 1974 debut, Rocka Rolla , will have a limited role in the upcoming tour. Judas Priest recently announced that Tipton had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that Andy Sneap , who co-produced Firepower , will replace him onstage. Still, Halford clarified that Tipton is still part of the group and will join them for a song or two when he is able.