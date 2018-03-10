Watch Judas Priest’s New Video for ‘Spectre’
Judas Priest's new album, Firepower, hits record stores, digital music sites and streaming services today, and they're celebrating with a new video for the latest single.
You can check out the video for "Spectre" below.
It's the fourth song to be spotlighted from Firepower, following "Lightning Strike," "Never the Heroes" and the title track. The band named its 18th LP Firepower because of the image it brings up.
"If you've got a strong title, it conveys the content of your music – the whole piece -- then you couldn't go wrong with a statement like 'Firepower,'" singer Rob Halford told UCR, noting that other Priest albums like Screaming for Vengeance, British Steel and Defenders of the Faith work in similar ways. "They all sound great, don't they? They've got to have some strength and conviction."
Judas Priest will begin a North American tour at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on March 13. They'll remain on the road through May 1, when they wrap it all up at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio. You can see all the dates here.
Guitarist Glenn Tipton, who has been in the band since shortly before they recorded their 1974 debut, Rocka Rolla, will have a limited role in the upcoming tour. Judas Priest recently announced that Tipton had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that Andy Sneap, who co-produced Firepower, will replace him onstage. Still, Halford clarified that Tipton is still part of the group and will join them for a song or two when he is able.