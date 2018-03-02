Judas Priest singer Rob Halford and drummer Scott Travis joined UCR for an exclusive interview about their upcoming album Firepower .

You can watch the video above as they delve into the issue of topicality in Judas Priest's music, and how they decided on "Firepower" as the project's title song .

"If you've got a strong title, it conveys the content of your music – the whole piece," Halford says. He then goes on to connect the names of earlier albums in the Judas Priest catalog. "They've got to have some strength and conviction," he adds.

The follow-up LP to 2014's well-received Redeemer of Souls arrives during an era of transition in the band's guitar ranks. Halford says Richie Faulkner has come into his own after taking over in 2011 as K.K. Downing's replacement. Meanwhile, Glenn Tipton confirmed that his battle with Parkinson's will mean sitting out most, if not all, of Judas Priest's upcoming live dates.

Tipton, who joined Judas Priest prior to the recording of their 1974 debut, Rocka Rolla , will be replaced by Andy Sneap, who produced Firepower . Sneap has also worked with Slayer and Megadeth , among others.

Whatever the challenges, Judas Priest remain focused on the future. "I think we're still forging ahead in self belief and determination," Halford says in the video. "Priest has always been about overcoming difficulties – and rising from the ruins, which is one of the songs from Firepower ."

The new album is due on March 9. Judas Priest will then head out for a U.S. tour on March 13; Saxon and Black Star Riders are the support acts.