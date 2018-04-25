Judas Priest and Deep Purple Announce Co-Headlining Tour

A pair of metal giants with new albums out are joining forces this summer. Judas Priest and Deep Purple revealed dates for a five-week co-headlining tour of North America.

They'll begin on Aug. 21 at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati and conclude on Sept. 30 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, Calif. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 27) at 10AM local time with a pre-sale for Citi cardholders beginning tomorrow (April 24) at 10AM local time. You can see the complete tour calendar below and get full details at Live Nation's website.

Judas Priest are wrapping up a series of headlining dates promoting their latest effort, Firepower. Last month in Newark, N.J., they were joined onstage by Glenn Tipton for the first time since the longtime Judas Priest guitarist was forced off the road due to Parkinson's disease.

This will also be the second time across the continent for Deep Purple in support of 2017's InFinite, after they embarked on a co-headlining tour with Alice Cooper last summer. Deep Purple will actually have a bit of competition from their former bassist and singer, as Glenn Hughes will also be on the road with his Classic Deep Purple Live show in the U.S. at roughly the same time.

Judas Priest and Deep Purple 2018 North American Tour Dates