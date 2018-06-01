Watch Journey Members Cover the Police in New Animated Video

Journey members Neal Schon, Arnel Pineda and Steve Smith recorded a cover of the Police's “Synchronicity II” to benefit the Rock Against Trafficking charity.

You can watch the new animated video below.

The song was co-produced by Schon and Garry Miller, the producer and musician who created RAT.

Their seven-minute version will appear on an upcoming album of Police covers that will support the charity. Slash, Glenn Hughes, Jon Anderson and Carlos Santana also contributed songs to the project.

“It all really started off by word of mouth," Miller told Billboard in 2014. "I got involved with [the late] Andy Fraser and Slash first; I'd be nowhere without those two. When Andy did it, he then recommended Glenn Hughes. Glenn Hughes really liked it and recommended Julian Lennon. Slash got Fergie for his track. That's how it all happened."

”This is something that's not really on the radar so much, and Gary is so passionate about it he will stop at nothing to get it to the place it needs to be," Slash noted. "He wanted to do it through music, because music's probably the most universal way of bringing people together. It's a subject that everybody who's involved cares about and seems to be keenly interested in trying to actually make a noise about."