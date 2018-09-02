Journey Celebrate Sponsored Race-Car Driver’s First Win

Journey joined the celebrations for race-car driver Ryan Norman, whom they’ve been sponsoring since 2017, after he scored his first-ever victory in the Indy Lights series yesterday.

Norman edged his Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Herta to win the St. Louis Indy Lights Oval Challenge by 0.2 of a second following a tense battle between the pair for the last dozen laps.

“Congratulations to @flyinryannorman on winning Indy Lights 2018!” Journey said in a tweet that included a picture of their driver after the race. Norman retweeted the message, which inspired a response from series sponsor Mazda Motorsports: “This is Norman’s first victory on the Road to Indy and he did it dramatic fashion.”

The Lights series winner, who’ll be revealed after next weekend’s race, will receive a scholarship with three guaranteed entries to the 2019 IndyCar series, including the Indianapolis 500.

"It’s unique to have a rock band sponsoring a race car,” Norman said during his rookie season last year. “Journey were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, which is my hometown. … I love Journey’s music, and having 'Don’t Stop Believin’' on the side of my car is very fitting. This song has inspired a lot of people, including athletes like myself."

The band's connection to the race car reportedly happened after Journey performed at the 100th anniversary of the Indy 500 in 2015, during which guitarist Neal Schon met Andretti Autosport owner Michael Andretti and Andretti's racing icon father Mario.

Journey are currently touring North America alongside Def Leppard until Oct. 6.