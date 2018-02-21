You'd think planning one of the summer's biggest tours -- such as the one Journey and Def Leppard are treating fans to this summer -- would require countless hours of work from an army of booking agents, managers and lawyers. But as this exclusive behind-the-scenes footage reveals, Neal Schon and Joe Elliott were able to work the whole thing out in about five minutes with a whiteboard, some dry erase markers -- and two kick-ass pairs of sunglasses.

Def Leppard and Journey's 58-city tour will begin on May 21 in Hartford, Conn., and conclude Oct. 6 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The bands will equally split headlining spots, and the itinerary includes 10 massive stadium shows, as well as visits to famous venues such as Madison Square Garden and Fenway Park.

A complete list of dates and cities is below, and you can visit Ticketmaster to reserve your seats right now.

Journey / Def Leppard 2018 Tour

5/21 – Hartford, CT, XL Center

5/23 – Albany, NY, Times Union Center

5/25 – Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

5/26 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

5/28 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 – Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

6/1 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

6/2 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

6/5 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

6/6 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

6/8 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

6/9 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

6/13 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

6/15 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

6/16 – Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

7/1 – Atlanta, GA, SunTrust Park

7/3 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/4 – Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/6 – Memphis, TN, FedExForum

7/7 – North Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

7/9 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

7/11 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

7/13 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

7/14 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

7/16 – Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

7/18 – Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7/19 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 – Denver, CO, Coors Field

7/23 – Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/27 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

7/28 – Fargo, ND, Fargodome

8/11 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/15 – Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

8/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

8/18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/20 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

8/22 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

8/24 – St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/27 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

8/29 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/31 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

9/1 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/5 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

9/21 – San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park

9/23 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

9/28 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

9/29 – Seattle, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

10/1 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

10/4 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum