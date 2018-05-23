Journey and Def Leppard Kick Off Tour: Videos, Set Lists

Journey and Def Leppard kicked off their latest joint North American tour at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.., last night. You can watch videos from both bands’ performances and see their set lists below.

The bands last shared a stage in 2006, while Def Leppard were supporting their album Yeah! and Journey were briefly fronted by Jeff Scott Soto.

The new tour, which runs until Oct. 6, features full sets from both bands as they take turns opening and closing shows. Last night, Def Leppard went on first, delivering a 16-track set. Journey performed the same number of songs, adding a drum solo by Steve Smith and two guitar solos by Neal Schon.

“We haven’t given up on making a new CD,” Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain said in a recent interview. “We know what we need to do. I have been making Christian music, and it has given me a mastery of putting things together. When I come to the studio, I have everything arranged and ready to go. If we apply that approach, we should be able to knock things out in a week or two.”

In a new interview, Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell repeated his band’s assertion that induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame doesn't mean much to them. “I don't keep track of that,” he told Cleveland Scene, noting how the band's classic album Hysteria contained "seven or eight hit songs. It didn't win a Grammy or even get nominated. The awards are wonderful, but at the end of the day, what matters to us is seeing people come to the shows.”

Def Leppard, XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 5/21/18

1. “Rocket”

2. “Animal”

3. “Foolin’”

4. “When Love and Hate Collide”

5. “Let's Get Rocked”

6. “Armageddon It”

7. “Rock On”

8. “Two Steps Behind”

9. “Man Enough”

10. “Love Bites”

11. “Bringin' on the Heartbreak”

12. “Switch 625”

13. “Hysteria”

14. “Pour Some Sugar on Me”

15. “Rock of Ages”

16. “Photograph”